Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,458,000 after buying an additional 1,362,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

DHI opened at $153.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

