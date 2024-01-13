Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

