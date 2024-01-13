Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDFree Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $181,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

