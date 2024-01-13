Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.