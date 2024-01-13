Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 19.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Whirlpool by 41.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

