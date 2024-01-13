Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 356.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

