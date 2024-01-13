Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

