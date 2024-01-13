Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $85.15.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

