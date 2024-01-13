Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $794,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,680,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,220 shares of company stock worth $64,234,827 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

