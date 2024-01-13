Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
