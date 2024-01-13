Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 85.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

