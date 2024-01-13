Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

