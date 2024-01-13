Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,505 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

WBS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

