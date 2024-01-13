Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,782,000 after acquiring an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

