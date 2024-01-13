Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1,294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 673,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.