Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNT opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.