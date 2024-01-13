Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,801 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rithm Capital worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.65 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

