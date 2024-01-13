Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 21,889 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 912,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 539,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFB opened at $10.87 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

