Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 32,816 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 389.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

