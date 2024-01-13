Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,821,000 after buying an additional 1,137,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after purchasing an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,627,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,969,000 after buying an additional 378,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Fluor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.