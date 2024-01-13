Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.80% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

