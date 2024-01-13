Community Health Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 615% compared to the typical volume of 870 call options.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Community Health Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 683,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 49.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 496.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.