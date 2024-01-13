Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,517,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $192,863,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,783,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 132,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 38,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $154.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

