Core Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Core Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

