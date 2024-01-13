Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 105,000 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 105,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,143,235 shares in the company, valued at $130,973,770.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,812,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $22.76 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 229,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.