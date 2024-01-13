Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 750,000 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,812,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,893,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,141,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 105,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

