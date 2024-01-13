Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.74.
CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
