CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of CorVel worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $10,475,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 239.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 377.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 332,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 332,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,950,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL opened at $232.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $152.32 and a one year high of $255.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

