Craig Scott Billings Sells 11,451 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Craig Scott Billings sold 1,336 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $125,450.40.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

