Cytokinetics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 267,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,648% compared to the typical volume of 15,277 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $85.60 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,752.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,178 shares of company stock worth $4,932,872. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 595,708 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

