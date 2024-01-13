Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 120,750 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical volume of 50,061 call options.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

