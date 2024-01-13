Deming Xiao Sells 11,515 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $578.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.33 and a 200-day moving average of $523.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.10 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

