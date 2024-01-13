Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 20,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 787% compared to the typical volume of 2,266 call options.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,890,000 after buying an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 198,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 118,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

