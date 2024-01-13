Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

