Dirk Kersten Buys 1,714,285 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 382,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.