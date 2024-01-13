Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 210.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 34.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,763,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $15.55 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

