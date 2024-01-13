Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

