Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 4,350 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

VEEV opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

