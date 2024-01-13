Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 4,350 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00.
VEEV opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
