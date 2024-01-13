Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.