Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 18.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Equinix by 25.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $815.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $796.56 and its 200-day moving average is $773.82. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $824.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

