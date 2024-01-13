Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

NYSE EQNR opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 106.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 139.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 403,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

