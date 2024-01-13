Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

ESS stock opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.