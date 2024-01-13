eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 445.33 and a beta of 2.47. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

