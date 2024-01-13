Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Extreme Networks worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

