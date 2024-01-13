F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after purchasing an additional 271,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

