Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

