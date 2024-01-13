Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report) by 295.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 13.09% of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 79.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

