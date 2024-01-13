Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.43% of Fidus Investment worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

FDUS stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.