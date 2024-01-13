First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 164,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,833 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

