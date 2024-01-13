Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.92.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.