Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 541,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 505,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 450,722 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.